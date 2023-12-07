Badminton Téléthon Gymnase Trie-sur-Baïse
Badminton Téléthon Gymnase Trie-sur-Baïse, 7 décembre 2023, Trie-sur-Baïse.
Trie-sur-Baïse,Hautes-Pyrénées
Tournoi de badminton sur formule 1/4 finale et 1/2 finale sur autant de tableaux que vous voulez.
Ouvert à tous. 2€/joueur/tournoi.
Inscription : badtrie@hotmail.com.
2023-12-07 19:00:00
Gymnase TRIE-SUR-BAISE
Trie-sur-Baïse 65220 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie
Badminton tournament with 1/4 finals and 1/2 finals on as many tables as you like.
Open to all. 2?/player/tournament.
Registration: badtrie@hotmail.com
Torneo de bádminton con formatos de 1/4 de final y 1/2 de final en tantas mesas como se desee.
Abierto a todos. 2 por jugador y torneo.
Inscripción: badtrie@hotmail.com
Badminton-Turnier nach der Formel 1/4-Finale und 1/2-Finale auf so vielen Tabellen wie Sie wollen.
Offen für alle. 2?/Spieler/Turnier.
Anmeldung: badtrie@hotmail.com
