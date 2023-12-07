Badminton Téléthon Gymnase Trie-sur-Baïse, 7 décembre 2023, Trie-sur-Baïse.

Trie-sur-Baïse,Hautes-Pyrénées

Tournoi de badminton sur formule 1/4 finale et 1/2 finale sur autant de tableaux que vous voulez.

Ouvert à tous. 2€/joueur/tournoi.

Inscription : badtrie@hotmail.com.

2023-12-07 19:00:00 fin : 2023-12-07 . .

Gymnase TRIE-SUR-BAISE

Trie-sur-Baïse 65220 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Badminton tournament with 1/4 finals and 1/2 finals on as many tables as you like.

Open to all. 2?/player/tournament.

Registration: badtrie@hotmail.com

Torneo de bádminton con formatos de 1/4 de final y 1/2 de final en tantas mesas como se desee.

Abierto a todos. 2 por jugador y torneo.

Inscripción: badtrie@hotmail.com

Badminton-Turnier nach der Formel 1/4-Finale und 1/2-Finale auf so vielen Tabellen wie Sie wollen.

Offen für alle. 2?/Spieler/Turnier.

Anmeldung: badtrie@hotmail.com

