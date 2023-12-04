Le badminton fait son Téléthon Gymnase Pierre Dupuy Saint-Junien, 1 décembre 2023, Saint-Junien.

Saint-Junien,Haute-Vienne

Le Bad fait son Téléthon ! Venez passer un moment convivial tout en faisant un petit geste pour le Téléthon. Créneaux pour les adultes le lundi et le jeudi et pour les enfants le mercredi et vendredi. Une boîte pour vos dons sera à disposition..

2023-12-04 fin : 2023-12-04 20:00:00. EUR.

Gymnase Pierre Dupuy Rue Léo Lagrange

Saint-Junien 87200 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Bad is doing its Telethon! Come and have a good time and make a small contribution to the Telethon. Sessions for adults on Mondays and Thursdays and for children on Wednesdays and Fridays. A donation box will be available.

¡El Malo está haciendo su Teletón! Ven a pasar un buen rato y haz una pequeña aportación al Telemaratón. Sesiones para adultos los lunes y jueves y para niños los miércoles y viernes. Habrá una caja para donativos.

Das Bad macht seinen Telethon! Verbringen Sie einen geselligen Moment und tun Sie gleichzeitig etwas für den Telethon. Termine für Erwachsene am Montag und Donnerstag und für Kinder am Mittwoch und Freitag. Eine Box für Ihre Spenden steht zur Verfügung.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-27 par OT Porte Océane du Limousin