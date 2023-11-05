BOURSE D’ÉCHANGE DE MINIATURES ET JOUETS ANCIENS Gymnase municipal Rupt-sur-Moselle
BOURSE D’ÉCHANGE DE MINIATURES ET JOUETS ANCIENS Gymnase municipal Rupt-sur-Moselle, 5 novembre 2023, Rupt-sur-Moselle.
Rupt-sur-Moselle,Vosges
L’association « Rupt Miniatures 88 » organise une bourse d’échange de miniatures et jouets anciens au gymnase municipal. Buvette et restauration sur place. Renseignements par téléphone ou par mail.. Tout public
Dimanche 2023-11-05 09:00:00 fin : 2023-11-05 17:00:00. 2 EUR.
Gymnase municipal rue Jules Ferry
Rupt-sur-Moselle 88360 Vosges Grand Est
The association « Rupt Miniatures 88 » organizes an exchange of miniatures and old toys in the municipal gymnasium. Refreshments and food on the spot. Information by phone or by mail.
La asociación « Rupt Miniatures 88 » organiza un intercambio de miniaturas y juguetes antiguos en el gimnasio municipal. Refrescos y comida in situ. Información por teléfono o por correo.
Der Verein « Rupt Miniatures 88 » organisiert eine Tauschbörse für Miniaturen und altes Spielzeug in der städtischen Sporthalle. Getränke und Speisen vor Ort. Informationen per Telefon oder E-Mail.
Mise à jour le 2023-09-20 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE DES BALLONS DES HAUTES VOSGES