Portes ouvertes Gymnase Gabriel Gouraud, 2 septembre 2023, .

Portes ouvertes Samedi 2 septembre, 10h00 Gymnase Gabriel Gouraud Entrée libre: 0

1/2 journée portes ouvertes SELF DEFENSE (penchak silat) au gymnase Gabriel Gouraud.

Gymnase Gabriel Gouraud Avenue des Moulins 44490 Le croisic 44490 [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 06 45 26 31 48 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « ericpoupart@sdmf44.com »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.sdmf44.com/ »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.labaule-guerande.com/portes-ouvertes-le-croisic.html »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-09-02T10:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-02T12:00:00+02:00

2023-09-02T10:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-02T12:00:00+02:00

FAMILLE LOISIRS