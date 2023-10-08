Loto Gymnase du Roc Saint-Astier, 8 octobre 2023, Saint-Astier.

Saint-Astier,Dordogne

Méga loto animé par Lionel.

Buvette et petite restauration (sandwichs, frites, pâtisseries) sur place dès 12h.

14h30, gymnase du Roc

Fêt’Astier 06 85 80 69 29.

2023-10-08 fin : 2023-10-08 . .

Gymnase du Roc

Saint-Astier 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Mega bingo hosted by Lionel.

Refreshments and snacks (sandwiches, French fries, pastries) on site from 12pm.

2.30pm, Le Roc gymnasium

Fêt?Astier 06 85 80 69 29

Mega bingo presentado por Lionel.

Refrescos y tentempiés (bocadillos, patatas fritas, bollería) in situ a partir de las 12.00 horas.

14.30 h, gimnasio Le Roc

Fiesta Astier 06 85 80 69 29

Mega-Lotto, das von Lionel moderiert wird.

Getränke und kleine Snacks (Sandwiches, Pommes frites, Gebäck) vor Ort ab 12 Uhr.

14.30 Uhr, Gymnasium Le Roc

Fêt?Astier 06 85 80 69 29

Mise à jour le 2023-09-25 par Vallée de l’Isle