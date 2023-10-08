Loto Gymnase du Roc Saint-Astier
Loto Gymnase du Roc Saint-Astier, 8 octobre 2023, Saint-Astier.
Saint-Astier,Dordogne
Méga loto animé par Lionel.
Buvette et petite restauration (sandwichs, frites, pâtisseries) sur place dès 12h.
14h30, gymnase du Roc
Fêt’Astier 06 85 80 69 29.
2023-10-08 fin : 2023-10-08 . .
Gymnase du Roc
Saint-Astier 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Mega bingo hosted by Lionel.
Refreshments and snacks (sandwiches, French fries, pastries) on site from 12pm.
2.30pm, Le Roc gymnasium
Fêt?Astier 06 85 80 69 29
Mega bingo presentado por Lionel.
Refrescos y tentempiés (bocadillos, patatas fritas, bollería) in situ a partir de las 12.00 horas.
14.30 h, gimnasio Le Roc
Fiesta Astier 06 85 80 69 29
Mega-Lotto, das von Lionel moderiert wird.
Getränke und kleine Snacks (Sandwiches, Pommes frites, Gebäck) vor Ort ab 12 Uhr.
14.30 Uhr, Gymnasium Le Roc
Fêt?Astier 06 85 80 69 29
Mise à jour le 2023-09-25 par Vallée de l’Isle