PORTES OUVERTES POUR LA 1ÈRE COMPAGNIE D’ARC HAUTES VOSGES Gymnase de Zainvillers Vagney, 21 octobre 2023, Vagney.

Vagney,Vosges

Si vous avez toujours eu envie d’essayer le tir à l’arc, n’hésitez pas à venir ! Le club est là pour vous informer et vous apporter conseils et précisions.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-10-21 09:00:00 fin : 2023-10-21 12:00:00. 0 EUR.

Gymnase de Zainvillers rue Jean Moulin

Vagney 88120 Vosges Grand Est



If you’ve always wanted to try archery, don’t hesitate to come along! The club is on hand to give you all the information and advice you need.

Si alguna vez has querido probar el tiro con arco, ¡no dudes en venir! El club está a tu disposición para darte toda la información y consejos que necesites.

Wenn Sie schon immer einmal Bogenschießen ausprobieren wollten, sollten Sie unbedingt vorbeikommen! Der Verein ist da, um Sie zu informieren und Ihnen mit Rat und Tat zur Seite zu stehen.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-13 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE DE LA BRESSE HAUTES VOSGES