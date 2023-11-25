7e Course d’orientation « ça te dit la Mortainaise ? » Gymase Lebigot Mortain-Bocage, 25 novembre 2023, Mortain-Bocage.

Mortain-Bocage,Manche

Mortain Bocage vous ouvre ses portes pour une expérience exceptionnelle de course d’orientation ! Si vous êtes passionné par ce sport ou simplement curieux de le découvrir, ne manquez pas cette opportunité unique de tester vos compétences dans un environnement magnifique. Nous vous proposons trois formats qui sauront satisfaire les débutants comme les experts.

Circuit 1h½ pépère :

Vous explorerez les paysages pittoresques de Mortain Bocage tout en relevant ce défi accessible à tous les âges. C’est l’occasion parfaite de partager une expérience en famille ou entre amis, de profiter de la nature et de développer de nouvelles compétences.

Circuit 2h½ tranquille

Pour ceux qui ont déjà une expérience en course d’orientation, notre circuit intermédiaire offre un défi plus relevé. Vous devrez combiner vos compétences de navigation avec votre endurance physique pour réussir. Mortain Bocage regorge de terrains variés qui mettront à l’épreuve votre capacité à prendre des décisions rapides et à utiliser une carte et une boussole.

Circuit 3h½ en sueur

Les orienteurs chevronnés trouveront leur bonheur sur notre circuit long. Mortain Bocage offre un terrain complexe qui exige une bonne expertise en orientation. Vous explorerez des endroits reculés et découvrirez des panoramas spectaculaires tout en repoussant vos limites mentales et physiques. Cette expérience est conçue pour les athlètes qui recherchent une véritable aventure sportive.

Un cadre exceptionnel, des circuits pour tous, une équipe accueillante… Ne manquez pas cette opportunité exceptionnelle, inscrivez-vous dès maintenant ! Clôture des inscriptions le 22/11. A partir de 11 ans..

2023-11-25 fin : 2023-11-25 . .

Gymase Lebigot Mortain

Mortain-Bocage 50140 Manche Normandie



Mortain Bocage opens its doors to you for an exceptional orienteering experience! If you’re passionate about this sport, or simply curious to discover it, don’t miss this unique opportunity to test your skills in magnificent surroundings. We offer three formats to suit beginners and experts alike.

Circuit 1h½ pépère:

You’ll explore the picturesque landscapes of Mortain Bocage while taking on this accessible challenge for all ages. It’s the perfect opportunity to share an experience with family or friends, enjoy nature and develop new skills.

Quiet 2h½ circuit

For those with previous orienteering experience, our intermediate circuit offers a tougher challenge. You’ll need to combine your navigation skills with physical endurance to succeed. Mortain Bocage is packed with varied terrain that will test your ability to make quick decisions and use a map and compass.

Circuit 3h½ in sweat

Experienced orienteers will be delighted with our long circuit. Mortain Bocage offers complex terrain that requires expert orienteering skills. You’ll explore remote locations and discover spectacular panoramas while pushing your mental and physical limits. This experience is designed for athletes looking for a true sporting adventure.

An exceptional setting, tours for all, a welcoming team? Don’t miss out on this exceptional opportunity, register now! Registration closes on 22/11. Ages 11 and over.

Mortain Bocage le abre sus puertas para vivir una experiencia de orientación excepcional Si le apasiona este deporte o simplemente tiene curiosidad por descubrirlo, no se pierda esta oportunidad única de poner a prueba sus habilidades en un entorno magnífico. Le proponemos tres formatos adaptados tanto a principiantes como a expertos.

Circuito 1h½ pépère :

Explorarás los pintorescos paisajes de Mortain Bocage mientras te enfrentas a este reto accesible para todas las edades. Es la oportunidad perfecta para compartir una experiencia con la familia y los amigos, disfrutar del aire libre y desarrollar nuevas habilidades.

Circuito tranquilo de 2h½

Para aquellos con experiencia previa en orientación, nuestra ruta intermedia ofrece una experiencia más desafiante. Tendrá que combinar sus habilidades de navegación con su resistencia física para tener éxito. Mortain Bocage está lleno de terrenos variados que pondrán a prueba su capacidad para tomar decisiones rápidas y utilizar un mapa y una brújula.

Circuito 3h½ en sudor

Los orientadores experimentados encontrarán mucho que disfrutar en nuestro circuito largo. Mortain Bocage ofrece un terreno complejo que requiere experiencia en orientación. Explorará lugares remotos y descubrirá panoramas espectaculares mientras pone a prueba sus límites mentales y físicos. Esta experiencia está diseñada para atletas que buscan una auténtica aventura deportiva.

Un marco excepcional, recorridos para todos, un equipo acogedor? No te pierdas esta oportunidad excepcional, ¡inscríbete ya! El plazo de inscripción finaliza el 22/11. Edad mínima 11 años.

Mortain Bocage öffnet Ihnen seine Türen für ein außergewöhnliches Orientierungslauf-Erlebnis! Wenn Sie sich für diesen Sport begeistern oder einfach nur neugierig sind, ihn zu entdecken, sollten Sie sich diese einmalige Gelegenheit nicht entgehen lassen, Ihre Fähigkeiten in einer wunderschönen Umgebung zu testen. Wir bieten Ihnen drei Formate an, die sowohl Anfänger als auch Experten zufriedenstellen werden.

Rundfahrt 1h½ pépère :

Sie werden die malerischen Landschaften von Mortain Bocage erkunden, während Sie diese für alle Altersgruppen zugängliche Herausforderung annehmen. Dies ist die perfekte Gelegenheit, um mit der Familie oder mit Freunden ein gemeinsames Erlebnis zu haben, die Natur zu genießen und neue Fähigkeiten zu entwickeln.

Gemütliche 2h½-Tour

Für diejenigen, die bereits Erfahrung mit Orientierungsläufen haben, bietet unsere mittlere Route eine anspruchsvollere Herausforderung. Sie müssen Ihre Navigationsfähigkeiten mit Ihrer körperlichen Ausdauer kombinieren, um erfolgreich zu sein. Mortain Bocage ist voll von abwechslungsreichem Gelände, das Ihre Fähigkeit, schnelle Entscheidungen zu treffen und mit Karte und Kompass umzugehen, auf die Probe stellen wird.

3h½ schweißtreibende Rundreise

Erfahrene Orientierungsläufer kommen auf unserem langen Rundkurs voll auf ihre Kosten. Mortain Bocage bietet ein komplexes Gelände, das eine gute Orientierungskompetenz erfordert. Sie werden abgelegene Orte erkunden und spektakuläre Panoramen entdecken, während Sie Ihre mentalen und physischen Grenzen erweitern. Diese Erfahrung ist für Athleten gedacht, die ein echtes sportliches Abenteuer suchen.

Eine außergewöhnliche Umgebung, Touren für alle, ein freundliches Team? Lassen Sie sich diese außergewöhnliche Gelegenheit nicht entgehen und melden Sie sich jetzt an! Anmeldeschluss ist der 22.11. Ab 11 Jahren.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-09 par Attitude Manche