LES BUCOLIQUES DE LA TRIBALLE Guzargues, 29 août 2023, Guzargues.

Guzargues,Hérault

LES BUCOLIQUES DE LA TRIBALLE

Le mardi 29 août, le Domaine de la Triballe vous accueille pour une soirée after work.

18h30: Dégustation commentée

19h30: Mirabio food truck

20h Brasucade.

Guzargues 34820 Hérault Occitanie



LES BUCOLIQUES DE LA TRIBALLE

On Tuesday August 29, Domaine de la Triballe welcomes you for an after-work evening.

6:30pm: Guided tasting

7:30pm: Mirabio food truck

8pm Brasucade

LES BUCOLIQUES DE LA TRIBALLE

El martes 29 de agosto, el Domaine de la Triballe le da la bienvenida para una velada después del trabajo.

18.30 h: Cata comentada de vinos

19.30 h: food truck Mirabio

20.00 h: Brasucade

LES BUCOLIQUES DE LA TRIBALLE

Am Dienstag, den 29. August, empfängt Sie die Domaine de la Triballe zu einem After-Work-Abend.

18.30 Uhr: Kommentierte Weinprobe

19.30 Uhr: Mirabio Foodtruck

20 Uhr Brasucade

