LES BUCOLIQUES DE LA TRIBALLE Guzargues
LES BUCOLIQUES DE LA TRIBALLE Guzargues, 29 août 2023, Guzargues.
Guzargues,Hérault
LES BUCOLIQUES DE LA TRIBALLE
Le mardi 29 août, le Domaine de la Triballe vous accueille pour une soirée after work.
18h30: Dégustation commentée
19h30: Mirabio food truck
20h Brasucade.
2023-08-29 18:30:00 fin : 2023-08-29 . .
Guzargues 34820 Hérault Occitanie
LES BUCOLIQUES DE LA TRIBALLE
On Tuesday August 29, Domaine de la Triballe welcomes you for an after-work evening.
6:30pm: Guided tasting
7:30pm: Mirabio food truck
8pm Brasucade
LES BUCOLIQUES DE LA TRIBALLE
El martes 29 de agosto, el Domaine de la Triballe le da la bienvenida para una velada después del trabajo.
18.30 h: Cata comentada de vinos
19.30 h: food truck Mirabio
20.00 h: Brasucade
LES BUCOLIQUES DE LA TRIBALLE
Am Dienstag, den 29. August, empfängt Sie die Domaine de la Triballe zu einem After-Work-Abend.
18.30 Uhr: Kommentierte Weinprobe
19.30 Uhr: Mirabio Foodtruck
20 Uhr Brasucade
Mise à jour le 2023-08-23 par OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP