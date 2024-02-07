Guttersnipe / Zad Kokar / Grrzzz / DJ disciplina b2B panoptique selectaz L’Embobineuse Marseille, mercredi 7 février 2024.

Guttersnipe / Zad Kokar / Grrzzz / DJ disciplina b2B panoptique selectaz ♫♫♫ Mercredi 7 février, 20h00 L’Embobineuse

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-02-07T20:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-08T01:30:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-02-07T20:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-08T01:30:00+01:00

Guttersnipe

« It is my xenofeminist crisis energy rock band Guttersnipe, we are a radical queer/trans abstract sci-fi grindcore/alien noise rock duo from Leeds, UK. We are doing a month long EU tour to celebrate our 10 year anniversary as a band! » -Gretchen a.k.a Petronn Sphene

https://guttersnipe.bandcamp.com/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iKV9J2qVeYU

Zad Kokar

convulsive pyjamas / Strasbourg

Zad roule, Zad boule, libéré dans son pyjama de force, Zad chante Zad gratte Zad boîte Zad rythme. Aussi membre de SIDA, Easy Goat, prolifique illustrateur psychédélicieux, c’est la zone à danser.

https://zadkokar.bandcamp.com/

https://youtu.be/FN7lBB7yL2k?si=z4FWUyW_6qSGaBU1

Grrzzz

industrial marscore / Marseille

Macramé électrique à couper au couteau, en biseaux doom-pas-doom ou en longs morceaux indus-s-s? Comment s’appeler quand on fait dans le 300 kicks par minute mais quand les bras en tombent, comme le marteau de Thor sur le bout métal des chaussures de sécu? Gro-ze-ze

https://grrzzz.bandcamp.com/

DJ disciplina b2B panoptique selectaz

indus & résilles / Embo

https://soundcloud.com/panoptique

Affiche Chloé Cordiale https://www.instagram.com/chloecordiale/

20h 8€ + 2€ adh.

_____________________________________________________________

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

L’Embobineuse 11 Boulevard Bouès, 13003 Marseille Marseille 13003 Marseille 3e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.helloasso.com/associations/l-embobineuse/evenements/guttersnipe-zad-kokar-grrzzz-dj-disciplina-b2b-panoptique-selectaz »}] [{« link »: « https://guttersnipe.bandcamp.com/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « mojuvideo », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Guttersnipe live at Lausanne Underground Film & Music Festival 18.10.2018nSound recording by Emma Souharcenhttps://guttersnipe.bandcamp.comnhttp://2018.luff.ch », « type »: « video », « title »: « Guttersnipe live at LUFF 2018 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/iKV9J2qVeYU/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iKV9J2qVeYU », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHMmE-UwYy7y1gBUSJsbpHg », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iKV9J2qVeYU »}, {« link »: « https://zadkokar.bandcamp.com/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Zad Kokar », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Zad Kokarnhttps://petite-nature.bandcamp.com/nnn@ Strasbourg, DMNTDRnDimanche 10 avril 2022nw/ Ventre De Biche, Nape Neck, DJ Fearless AlfredonnnVidu00e9o: Garance Coquart-Pocztar », « type »: « video », « title »: « Zad Kokar @ Strasbourg, 10/04/2022 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/FN7lBB7yL2k/hqdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FN7lBB7yL2k », « thumbnail_height »: 360, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWReAN364amY1awS-JX4xlA », « thumbnail_width »: 480, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/FN7lBB7yL2k?si=z4FWUyW_6qSGaBU1 »}, {« link »: « https://grrzzz.bandcamp.com/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « panoptique », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « simplemusicexperience@gmail.com a.k.a Constance Chlore part of Parasite Jazz, Succhiamo, Ono Omen », « type »: « rich », « title »: « panoptique », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000360851285-r2u84g-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/panoptique », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/panoptique », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/panoptique »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@chloecordiale) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/55851113_376138089659974_3687215379072942080_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=104&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=3fd06f&_nc_ohc=FnaQoEQnViAAX9pbQQc&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfBzOJM6amQYzxlV1U_7YJiKfF05hV6ehd3v3PkO_brTTA&oe=65BC4C73 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/chloecordiale/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/chloecordiale/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ »}]

Affiche Chloé Cordiale