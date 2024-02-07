Guttersnipe / Zad Kokar / Grrzzz / DJ disciplina b2B panoptique selectaz L’Embobineuse Marseille, mercredi 7 février 2024.

Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Guttersnipe / Zad Kokar / Grrzzz / DJ disciplina b2B panoptique selectaz ♫♫♫ Mercredi 7 février, 20h00 L’Embobineuse

Début : 2024-02-07T20:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-08T01:30:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-02-07T20:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-08T01:30:00+01:00

Guttersnipe
« It is my xenofeminist crisis energy rock band Guttersnipe, we are a radical queer/trans abstract sci-fi grindcore/alien noise rock duo from Leeds, UK. We are doing a month long EU tour to celebrate our 10 year anniversary as a band! » -Gretchen a.k.a Petronn Sphene
https://guttersnipe.bandcamp.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iKV9J2qVeYU
Zad Kokar
convulsive pyjamas / Strasbourg
Zad roule, Zad boule, libéré dans son pyjama de force, Zad chante Zad gratte Zad boîte Zad rythme. Aussi membre de SIDA, Easy Goat, prolifique illustrateur psychédélicieux, c’est la zone à danser.
https://zadkokar.bandcamp.com/
https://youtu.be/FN7lBB7yL2k?si=z4FWUyW_6qSGaBU1
Grrzzz
industrial marscore / Marseille
Macramé électrique à couper au couteau, en biseaux doom-pas-doom ou en longs morceaux indus-s-s? Comment s’appeler quand on fait dans le 300 kicks par minute mais quand les bras en tombent, comme le marteau de Thor sur le bout métal des chaussures de sécu? Gro-ze-ze
https://grrzzz.bandcamp.com/
DJ disciplina b2B panoptique selectaz
indus & résilles / Embo
https://soundcloud.com/panoptique

Affiche Chloé Cordiale https://www.instagram.com/chloecordiale/
20h 8€ + 2€ adh.
https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

