Fêtes de Guinarthe-Parenties Guinarthe-Parenties, 8 octobre 2023, Guinarthe-Parenties.

Guinarthe-Parenties,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Dès 12h00, rejoignez nous pour l’apéritif avant de régaler vos papilles lors du fameux déjeuner de la poule au pot servi à 13h00.

Patricia Armary accompagnera votre instant gourmand, d’un mélange pétillant de swing et de variétés françaises..

2023-10-08 fin : 2023-10-08 . .

Guinarthe-Parenties 64390 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



From 12:00 onwards, join us for an aperitif before treating your taste buds to the famous poule au pot lunch served at 13:00.

Patricia Armary will accompany your gourmet moment with a sparkling mix of swing and French variety.

Acompáñenos a las 12.00 h para tomar un aperitivo, antes de deleitar su paladar con el famoso almuerzo « poule au pot » a las 13.00 h.

Patricia Armary acompañará su momento gourmet con una chispeante mezcla de swing y variedad francesa.

Ab 12.00 Uhr können Sie mit uns einen Aperitif genießen, bevor wir Ihnen um 13.00 Uhr das berühmte Mittagessen « Poule au pot » servieren.

Patricia Armary wird Ihren Gourmet-Moment mit einer prickelnden Mischung aus Swing und französischen Varietäten begleiten.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-20 par OT Béarn des Gaves