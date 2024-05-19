Guided tour : History and architecture Couvent des Jacobins Toulouse, dimanche 19 mai 2024.

Guided tour : History and architecture A medieval monastery at the heart of the city – Eight centuries of history

Début : 2024-05-19T16:30:00+02:00 – 2024-05-19T17:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2024-05-19T16:30:00+02:00 – 2024-05-19T17:30:00+02:00

The Jacobins, a Dominican monastery built in 1229, is an exceptional testimony to southern gothic design.This brick architecture uses the same principles developed for the cathedrals of the Kingdom of France.Visit the convent: the church, the sacristy, the cloister, the chapterhouse, Saint Anthoninus chapel.

Couvent des Jacobins Place des Jacobins, 31000 Toulouse, France Monument iconique de Toulouse, le Couvent des Jacobins accueille différents événements culturels tout au long de l'année : des concerts, des festivals dans le cloître et des expositions dans l'ancien réfectoire du couvent.

