Guided tour and wine tasting at Domaine de Grange Neuve Pomport, 7 juillet 2022, Pomport.

Guided tour and wine tasting at Domaine de Grange Neuve Grange Neuve Domaine de Grange Neuve Pomport

2022-07-07 – 2022-07-07 Grange Neuve Domaine de Grange Neuve

Pomport Dordogne Pomport

Every Thursday in July and August, at 3pm, guided tour of 'Domaine de Grange Neuve': come and learn about winemaking and uncover its secrets, and particularly understand the specificity of sweet wines. The tour ends with a tasting of the wines (Bergerac & Monbazillac) and grape juice of the winery, with local produces.

ON BOOKING ONLY

This tour also exists in French: on Tuesdays at 3pm, same terms.



ON BOOKING ONLY

This tour also exists in French: on Tuesdays at 3pm, same terms.

+33 5 53 58 42 23

Grange Neuve

Grange Neuve Domaine de Grange Neuve Pomport

