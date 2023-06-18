Concert de chants basques Eglise, 18 juin 2023, Guéthary.

Concert du chœur Bihotzez avec le choeur Atzokoak d’Irun.

Participation libre en faveur d’Isla Gorria, aide aux enfants de Madagascar..

2023-06-18 à ; fin : 2023-06-18 . .

Eglise

Guéthary 64210 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Concert of the Bihotzez choir with the Atzokoak choir from Irun.

Free participation in favor of Isla Gorria, aid to children in Madagascar.

Concierto del coro Bihotzez con el coro Atzokoak de Irún.

Participación gratuita a favor de Isla Gorria, ayuda a los niños de Madagascar.

Konzert des Chors Bihotzez mit dem Chor Atzokoak aus Irun.

Freier Eintritt zugunsten von Isla Gorria, Hilfe für Kinder in Madagaskar.

