Stage confiance & lâcher-prise GRUST, 13 mai 2023, Grust.

Quand on comprend que s’accrocher est douloureux et aliénant, il devient plus facile de lâcher prise. À travers l’analyse psycho-corporelle ainsi que des postures de yoga aérien adaptées, nous vous proposerons dans un premier temps de prendre conscience de vos tensions physiques et résistances mentales qui cherchent à maintenir vos schémas de pensées et vos croyances limitantes. Puis nous vous inviterons à lâcher prise au niveau corporel avec les postures de yoga aérien et des exercices psychocorporels adaptés afin de retrouver l’aisance corporelle et la force de vos élans. Vous pourrez ainsi accueillir plus librement les changements et le nouveau dans votre vie. Animé par François LOMBARDO (thérapeute psychocorporel) et Anne GARCIA (professeur de yoga aérien)..

2023-05-13 à 09:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-14 17:30:00. EUR.

GRUST Salle des fêtes

Grust 65120 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



When you understand that holding on is painful and alienating, it becomes easier to let go. Through mind-body analysis and adapted aerial yoga postures, we will first make you aware of your physical tensions and mental resistances that seek to maintain your thought patterns and limiting beliefs. Then we will invite you to let go at the body level with aerial yoga postures and adapted mind-body exercises in order to regain bodily ease and the strength of your impulses. You will be able to welcome more freely the changes and the new in your life. Animated by François LOMBARDO (psycho-body therapist) and Anne GARCIA (aerial yoga teacher).

Cuando comprendes que aferrarse es doloroso y alienante, te resulta más fácil soltar. A través del análisis psicológico-corporal y de posturas de yoga aéreo adaptadas, primero te haremos consciente de tus tensiones físicas y resistencias mentales que buscan mantener tus patrones de pensamiento y creencias limitantes. A continuación, te invitaremos a soltar tu cuerpo con posturas de yoga aéreo y ejercicios psico-corporales adaptados para recuperar la soltura corporal y la fuerza de tus impulsos. Así podrás acoger más libremente los cambios y lo nuevo en tu vida. Animado por François LOMBARDO (terapeuta psico-corporal) y Anne GARCIA (profesora de yoga aéreo).

Wenn man versteht, dass Festhalten schmerzhaft und entfremdend ist, wird es leichter, loszulassen. Mithilfe einer körperpsychologischen Analyse und angepassten Luft-Yogastellungen werden wir Ihnen zunächst vorschlagen, sich Ihrer körperlichen Spannungen und mentalen Widerstände bewusst zu werden, die versuchen, Ihre Gedankenmuster und einschränkenden Überzeugungen aufrechtzuerhalten. Dann laden wir Sie ein, mithilfe von Luftyogastellungen und angepassten Körperübungen auf körperlicher Ebene loszulassen, um Ihre körperliche Leichtigkeit und die Kraft Ihrer Impulse wiederzufinden. So können Sie Veränderungen und Neues in Ihrem Leben freier empfangen. Geleitet von François LOMBARDO (Körpertherapeut) und Anne GARCIA (Lehrerin für Aerial Yoga).

