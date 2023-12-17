LES NADALETS – MARCHÉ DE NOËL 2023 Gruissan, 17 décembre 2023, Gruissan.

Gruissan,Aude

12ème édition les Nadalets

La manifestation « Les Nadalets » est devenue un moment privilégié pour la population gruissanaise qui a plaisir à se retrouver en toute convivialité autour du marché de Noël ; portée par le Service Culture.

Les Nadalets, installés au cœur du Village, mettent en avant les traditions occitanes, le patrimoine culturel de GRUISSAN (artistes, auteurs), les artisans, producteurs et commerçants locaux.

Programme à venir.

2023-12-17 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-17 19:30:00. .

Gruissan 11430 Aude Occitanie



12th edition of Les Nadalets

The « Nadalets » event, organized by the Culture Department, has become a special event for the people of Gruissan, who enjoy meeting up in a convivial atmosphere around the Christmas market.

The Nadalets, set up in the heart of the Village, showcase the region’s Occitan traditions and cultural heritage (artists, authors), as well as local craftsmen, producers and merchants.

Program to come

12ª edición de Les Nadalets

Les Nadalets » se han convertido en un acontecimiento especial para los habitantes de Gruissan, que disfrutan reuniéndose en un ambiente agradable en torno al mercado navideño, organizado por el Departamento de Cultura.

Los Nadalets, instalados en el corazón del pueblo, dan a conocer las tradiciones occitanas, el patrimonio cultural de GRUISSAN (artistas, autores) y a los artesanos, productores y comerciantes locales.

Próximo programa

12. Ausgabe von Les Nadalets

Die Veranstaltung « Les Nadalets » ist zu einem besonderen Moment für die Bevölkerung von Gruissan geworden, die sich gerne in geselliger Runde um den Weihnachtsmarkt versammelt; getragen von der Kulturabteilung.

Die Nadalets, die im Herzen des Dorfes aufgebaut sind, stellen die okzitanischen Traditionen, das kulturelle Erbe von GRUISSAN (Künstler, Autoren), die lokalen Handwerker, Produzenten und Händler in den Vordergrund.

Programm in Kürze

