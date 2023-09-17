JEP 2023 – RUE DES ARTS Gruissan, 17 septembre 2023, Gruissan.

Gruissan,Aude

Journées Européennes du Patrimoine 2023

En flânant dans le vieux village, vous découvrirez des œuvres uniques et des démonstrations captivantes. Rencontrez

des artistes talentueux, admirez leur savoir-faire et laissez-vous inspirer par la diversité des expressions artistiques.

Programme & infos : ville-gruissan.fr

Place GIBERT (gratuit)

10h>18h : vente de plantes méditerranéenne avec les jardins de la Méditerranée

10h>19h : jeux en bois traditionnel avec l’Echo de la Granhota

14h>18h : terrain synthétique en face école, initiation tambourin sport traditionnel

14h>16h : atelier maquillage avec l’Echo de la Granhota

16h : spectacle tout public Monsieur Lune

Place RACHOU (gratuit sauf indiqué)

10h>18h : atelier créatif carnet de voyage avec l’artiste Orend’âme

14h>16h : ateliers argiles et éléments naturel avec l’artiste Myriam RIOLS, réservation en ligne

15h>16h : atelier aquarelle à base de vin thème « la gastronomie » avec l’artiste Virginie ROCCA,

réservation en ligne ville-gruissan.fr

14h>17h : atelier origami patrimoine local St Pierre avec SOS Méditerranée

18h : église, concert les Troubadours chantent l’art Roman en Occitanie, tarif 10€.

2023-09-17 10:00:00 fin : 2023-09-17 19:00:00. .

Gruissan 11430 Aude Occitanie



European Heritage Days 2023

Stroll through the old village and discover unique works and captivating demonstrations. Meet

talented artists, admire their skills and be inspired by the diversity of artistic expression.

Program & info: ville-gruissan.fr

Place GIBERT (free)

10am>6pm: Mediterranean plant sale with Les Jardins de la Méditerranée

10h>19h : traditional wooden games with l?Echo de la Granhota

2pm>6pm: synthetic pitch in front of the school, introduction to the traditional sport of tambourine

2pm>4pm: make-up workshop with Echo de la Granhota

4pm: public show Monsieur Lune

Place RACHOU (free except where indicated)

10am>6pm: creative travel journal workshop with artist Orend?âme

2pm>4pm: clay and natural elements workshops with artist Myriam RIOLS, book online

15h>16h : wine-based watercolor workshop on the theme of « gastronomy » with artist Virginie ROCCA,

online booking ville-gruissan.fr

2pm>5pm: origami workshop local heritage St Pierre with SOS Méditerranée

6pm: church, concert by Les Troubadours chantent l?art Roman en Occitanie, admission 10?

Jornadas Europeas del Patrimonio 2023

Pasee por el casco antiguo y descubra obras de arte únicas y demostraciones cautivadoras. Conozca

artistas de talento, admire sus habilidades y déjese inspirar por la diversidad de la expresión artística.

Programa e información: ville-gruissan.fr

Plaza GIBERT (gratuito)

10h>18h: venta de plantas mediterráneas con Les Jardins de la Méditerranée

10h>19h: juegos tradicionales de madera con el Eco de la Granhota

14h>18h: campo sintético frente a la escuela, iniciación al deporte tradicional de la pandereta

14h>16h: taller de maquillaje con el Eco de la Granhota

16:00 h: espectáculo público Monsieur Lune

Plaza RACHOU (gratuito salvo indicación contraria)

10.00 h-18.00 h: taller de creación de diarios de viaje con el artista Orendème

14.00 h > 16.00 h: talleres de arcilla y elementos naturales con la artista Myriam RIOLS, reserva en línea

15.00-16.00 h: taller de acuarela al vino sobre el tema « gastronomía » con la artista Virginie ROCCA,

reserva en línea ville-gruissan.fr

14:00>17:00: taller de papiroflexia sobre el patrimonio local de St Pierre con SOS Méditerranée

18:00 h: iglesia, concierto de Les Troubadours chantent l?art Roman en Occitanie, precio 10?

Europäische Tage des Kulturerbes 2023

Bei einem Spaziergang durch das alte Dorf können Sie einzigartige Kunstwerke und fesselnde Vorführungen entdecken. Treffen Sie

talentierte Künstler, bewundern Sie ihr Können und lassen Sie sich von der Vielfalt der künstlerischen Ausdrucksformen inspirieren.

Programm & Infos: ville-gruissan.fr

Place GIBERT (kostenlos)

10h>18h: Verkauf von mediterranen Pflanzen mit den jardins de la Méditerranée

10h>19h: Traditionelle Holzspiele mit dem Echo de la Granhota

14h>18h: Kunstrasenplatz gegenüber der Schule, Einführung in den traditionellen Sport Tamburin

14h>16h: Schminkworkshop mit dem Echo de la Granhota

16 Uhr: Aufführung für alle Altersgruppen Monsieur Lune

RACHOU-Platz (kostenlos, außer wenn angegeben)

10h>18h: Kreativ-Workshop Reisetagebuch mit der Künstlerin Orend?âme

14h>16h: Workshops zu Ton und natürlichen Elementen mit der Künstlerin Myriam RIOLS, Online-Reservierung

15h>16h: Aquarell-Workshop auf Weinbasis zum Thema « Gastronomie » mit der Künstlerin Virginie ROCCA,

online-Reservierung ville-gruissan.fr

14h>17h: Origami-Workshop zum lokalen Kulturerbe St. Pierre mit SOS Méditerranée

18h: Kirche, Konzert « Les Troubadours chantent l’art Roman en Occitanie » (Die Troubadoure singen die romanische Kunst in Okzitanien), Tarif 10?

Mise à jour le 2023-08-21 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / OT – Gruissan