Salon du livre Allées Saint Michel, 10 juin 2023, Grignols.

Grignols fait la part belle aux livres qui investiront la ville le temps d’une journée avec la présence d’auteurs, écrivains et éditeurs.

Organisé par l’association Lire Ensemble avec le concours de la Municipalité..

2023-06-10 à ; fin : 2023-06-10 17:00:00. .

Allées Saint Michel

Grignols 33690 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Grignols is a great place for books which will take over the town for a day with the presence of authors, writers and publishers.

Organized by the association Lire Ensemble with the help of the Municipality.

Grignols será el lugar del libro, que tomará la ciudad durante un día con la presencia de autores, escritores y editores.

Organizado por la asociación Lire Ensemble con el apoyo del Ayuntamiento.

In Grignols stehen Bücher im Mittelpunkt, die einen Tag lang die Stadt erobern und von Autoren, Schriftstellern und Verlegern vorgestellt werden.

Organisiert von der Vereinigung Lire Ensemble mit Unterstützung der Stadtverwaltung.

