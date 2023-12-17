Marché de Noël à Grézillac Grézillac, 4 décembre 2023, Grézillac.

Grézillac,Gironde

Marché de Noël à Grézillac : stands sur la thématique de produits de Noël ou produits artisanaux qui pourront ravir petits et grands…

Rendez-vous le dimanche 17 décembre dans le bourg du village.

Infos et ou inscriptions exposants : grezillacenfete33420@gmail.com et au 06.79.89.35.46. 2€ le mètre.

Grézillac 33420 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Christmas market in Grézillac: Christmas-themed stalls and crafts to delight young and old alike?

See you on Sunday December 17 in the village.

Info and or exhibitor registration: grezillacenfete33420@gmail.com and 06.79.89.35.46. 2? per meter

Mercado de Navidad en Grézillac: puestos de productos navideños y artesanía para deleitar a grandes y pequeños..

Nos vemos el domingo 17 de diciembre en el centro del pueblo.

Información e inscripción para los titulares de los puestos: grezillacenfete33420@gmail.com y 06.79.89.35.46. 2? por metro

Weihnachtsmarkt in Grézillac: Stände mit weihnachtlichen Produkten oder handwerklichen Erzeugnissen, die Groß und Klein begeistern werden?

Treffpunkt ist am Sonntag, den 17. Dezember, im Dorfzentrum.

Infos und Anmeldung für Aussteller: grezillacenfete33420@gmail.com und 06.79.89.35.46. 2? pro Meter

