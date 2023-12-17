Marché de Noël à Grézillac Grézillac
Grézillac,Gironde
Marché de Noël à Grézillac : stands sur la thématique de produits de Noël ou produits artisanaux qui pourront ravir petits et grands…
Rendez-vous le dimanche 17 décembre dans le bourg du village.
Infos et ou inscriptions exposants : grezillacenfete33420@gmail.com et au 06.79.89.35.46. 2€ le mètre.
Grézillac 33420 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Christmas market in Grézillac: Christmas-themed stalls and crafts to delight young and old alike?
See you on Sunday December 17 in the village.
Info and or exhibitor registration: grezillacenfete33420@gmail.com and 06.79.89.35.46. 2? per meter
Mercado de Navidad en Grézillac: puestos de productos navideños y artesanía para deleitar a grandes y pequeños..
Nos vemos el domingo 17 de diciembre en el centro del pueblo.
Información e inscripción para los titulares de los puestos: grezillacenfete33420@gmail.com y 06.79.89.35.46. 2? por metro
Weihnachtsmarkt in Grézillac: Stände mit weihnachtlichen Produkten oder handwerklichen Erzeugnissen, die Groß und Klein begeistern werden?
Treffpunkt ist am Sonntag, den 17. Dezember, im Dorfzentrum.
Infos und Anmeldung für Aussteller: grezillacenfete33420@gmail.com und 06.79.89.35.46. 2? pro Meter
Mise à jour le 2023-12-01 par OT Castillon-Pujols