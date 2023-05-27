Grenoble BIKE FESTIVAL DH URBAINE INTERNATIONAL ( Départ The Babel Community), 27 mai 2023, Grenoble.

Un évènement sur 2 jours qui réunira des compétitions professionnelles très spectaculaires. Mais également un VILLAGE GRATUIT avec de nombreux exposants, zone initiations. Animations, Musiques et Food-trucks pour passer un moment conviviale..

2023-05-27 à ; fin : 2023-05-28 . .

DH URBAINE INTERNATIONAL ( Départ The Babel Community) LE SALON et X – DUAL (Jardin de ville)

Grenoble 38000 Isère Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



A 2-day event that will bring together very spectacular professional competitions. But also a FREE VILLAGE with many exhibitors, initiations area. Animations, Music and Food-trucks to spend a convivial moment.

Un evento de 2 días que reunirá algunas competiciones profesionales muy espectaculares. Pero también un PUEBLO GRATUITO con numerosos expositores, zona de iniciación. Animaciones, Música y Food-trucks para pasar un momento de convivencia.

Eine zweitägige Veranstaltung mit spektakulären professionellen Wettkämpfen. Aber auch ein KOSTENLOSES VILLAGE mit zahlreichen Ausstellern, Einführungsbereichen. Animationen, Musik und Food-Trucks laden zu einem geselligen Beisammensein ein.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-20 par Office de Tourisme Grenoble Alpes