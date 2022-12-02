Greenwashing Comedy Club HOBA Paris Catégories d’évènement: île de France

Greenwashing Comedy Club HOBA, 2 décembre 2022, Paris.

de 20h00 à 22h00

. gratuit

8 stand-uppers et stand-uppeuses se succèderont sur scène pour un spectacle riche en rires et émotions ! Le Greenwashing Comedy Club vous invite à HOBA pour découvrir la nouvelle génération d’humoriste engagés.es. Rendez-vous pour 1 heure de spectacle de stand-up, où on vous parlera d’écologie et de justice sociale. Un spectacle riche en rires et émotions, garanti 100% sans trace d’éco-anxiété ! Intervenants : Gabrielle Giraud

Adrien La Brocante

Poulet de feu

Montaine

Anne Dupin

Rafaella

Vincent

Événement gratuit sur inscription HOBA 43 45 Rue Bernard Buffet 75017 Paris

