Greenwashing Comedy Club HOBA Paris
Greenwashing Comedy Club HOBA, 2 décembre 2022, Paris.
Le vendredi 02 décembre 2022
de 20h00 à 22h00
. gratuit
8 stand-uppers et stand-uppeuses se succèderont sur scène pour un spectacle riche en rires et émotions !
Le Greenwashing Comedy Club vous invite à HOBA pour découvrir la nouvelle génération d’humoriste engagés.es. Rendez-vous pour 1 heure de spectacle de stand-up, où on vous parlera d’écologie et de justice sociale. Un spectacle riche en rires et émotions, garanti 100% sans trace d’éco-anxiété !
Intervenants :
Gabrielle Giraud
Adrien La Brocante
Poulet de feu
Montaine
Anne Dupin
Rafaella
Vincent
Événement gratuit sur inscription
HOBA 43 45 Rue Bernard Buffet 75017 Paris
Contact : https://hoba.paris/evenement/greenwashing-comedy-club/
hoba