Great Gable en concert au Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC Paris, 28 mai 2024, Paris.

Le mardi 28 mai 2024

de 19h00 à 23h00

.Tout public. gratuit

Cette soirée plaira aux fans de… The Kooks, Lime Cordiale & Arctic Monkeys

GREAT GABLE (22h30)

(Pop rock – Perth, AUS)

Great Gable present their latest offering, the radiant celebration that is On The Wall In The Morning Light.

The band – Alex (vocals), Matt (guitar), Callum (drums) and Chris (bass) arrived at Matt Corby’s Rainbow Valley Studios with some thirty songs in the bank.

What emerged is a record brimming with youthful exuberance balanced by a confidence that comes with experience.

https://greatgable.bandcamp.com/music

La suite de la programmation arrive très vite !

• Ouverture des portes à 19h00

• Happy Hour de 19h à 20h

• Si vous êtes témoin ou victime d’une agression, vous pouvez alerter le personnel du bar ou si vous préférez, vous pouvez nous écrire à cette adresse: communication@supersonic-paris.fr

SUPERSONIC

9 rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris

Métro Bastille (sortie rue de lyon)

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet 75012 Paris

Métro -> 1 : Bastille (Paris) (304m)

Bus -> 29618791 : Lyon / Daumesnil – Ledru Rollin (Paris) (246m)

Vélib -> Lacuée – Lyon (121.91m)

Calculez votre itinéraire sur GéoVélo



