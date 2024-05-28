Great Gable en concert au Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC Paris
Le mardi 28 mai 2024
de 19h00 à 23h00
.Tout public. gratuit
Cette soirée plaira aux fans de… The Kooks, Lime Cordiale & Arctic Monkeys
GREAT GABLE (22h30)
(Pop rock – Perth, AUS)
Great Gable present their latest offering, the radiant celebration that is On The Wall In The Morning Light.
The band – Alex (vocals), Matt (guitar), Callum (drums) and Chris (bass) arrived at Matt Corby’s Rainbow Valley Studios with some thirty songs in the bank.
What emerged is a record brimming with youthful exuberance balanced by a confidence that comes with experience.
https://greatgable.bandcamp.com/music
La suite de la programmation arrive très vite !
Mardi 28 Mai 2024
Entrée gratuite
• Ouverture des portes à 19h00
• Happy Hour de 19h à 20h
• Si vous êtes témoin ou victime d’une agression, vous pouvez alerter le personnel du bar ou si vous préférez, vous pouvez nous écrire à cette adresse: communication@supersonic-paris.fr
SUPERSONIC
9 rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris
Métro Bastille (sortie rue de lyon)
