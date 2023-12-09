Journée au profit du Téléthon Granges-d’Ans, 9 décembre 2023, Granges-d'Ans.

Granges-d’Ans,Dordogne

10h cours de pilate durée env. 1h00, 5€ au profit du Téléthon

11h00 cours de zumba, durée env. 1h00, 5€ au profit du Téléthon

19h30 REPAS 16€ Soupe, petit salé, mique, crêpes.

2023-12-09

Granges-d’Ans 24390 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



10 a.m. Pilates class, duration approx. 1h00, 5? for the benefit of the Telethon

11:00 am Zumba class, duration approx. 1:00 am, 5? for the benefit of the Telethon

7:30 pm MEAL 16? Soup, salads, mique, crêpes

10h Pilates, duración aprox. 1h00, 5? a beneficio del Teletón

11h00 clase de Zumba, duración aprox. 1h00, 5? a beneficio del Telethon

19h30 COMIDA 16? Sopa, salado, mique, crêpes

10.00 Uhr Pilates-Kurs, Dauer ca. 1.00 Uhr, 5? zugunsten des Telethons

11.00 Uhr Zumba-Kurs, Dauer ca. 1.00 Uhr, 5? zugunsten von Telethon

19.30 Uhr MAHLZEIT 16? Suppe, Salzgebäck, Mique, Crêpes

Mise à jour le 2023-11-20 par Vézère Périgord Noir