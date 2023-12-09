Journée au profit du Téléthon Granges-d’Ans
Journée au profit du Téléthon Granges-d’Ans, 9 décembre 2023, Granges-d'Ans.
Granges-d’Ans,Dordogne
10h cours de pilate durée env. 1h00, 5€ au profit du Téléthon
11h00 cours de zumba, durée env. 1h00, 5€ au profit du Téléthon
19h30 REPAS 16€ Soupe, petit salé, mique, crêpes.
Granges-d’Ans 24390 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
10 a.m. Pilates class, duration approx. 1h00, 5? for the benefit of the Telethon
11:00 am Zumba class, duration approx. 1:00 am, 5? for the benefit of the Telethon
7:30 pm MEAL 16? Soup, salads, mique, crêpes
10h Pilates, duración aprox. 1h00, 5? a beneficio del Teletón
11h00 clase de Zumba, duración aprox. 1h00, 5? a beneficio del Telethon
19h30 COMIDA 16? Sopa, salado, mique, crêpes
10.00 Uhr Pilates-Kurs, Dauer ca. 1.00 Uhr, 5? zugunsten des Telethons
11.00 Uhr Zumba-Kurs, Dauer ca. 1.00 Uhr, 5? zugunsten von Telethon
19.30 Uhr MAHLZEIT 16? Suppe, Salzgebäck, Mique, Crêpes
