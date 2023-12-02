MARCHÉ DE LA SAINT NICOLAS Granges-Aumontzey, 2 décembre 2023, Granges-Aumontzey.

Granges-Aumontzey,Vosges

Marché de Saint Nicolas : photographe pour immortaliser le moment avec vos enfants , animation clownesque et présence des Harmonies Municipales « Les gens d’air » et de Le Tholy.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-12-02 14:00:00 fin : 2023-12-02 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

Granges-Aumontzey 88640 Vosges Grand Est



Saint Nicolas market: photographer to immortalize the moment with your children, clown animation and the presence of the Municipal Harmonies « Les gens d’air » and Le Tholy.

Mercado de San Nicolás: fotógrafo para inmortalizar el momento con sus hijos, animación de payasos y presencia de las bandas municipales « Les gens d’air » y Le Tholy.

Nikolausmarkt: Fotograf, um den Moment mit Ihren Kindern festzuhalten, Clownsanimation und Auftritt der städtischen Harmonien « Les gens d’air » und Le Tholy.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-23 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE GERARDMER HAUTES VOSGES