Festival Oh Plateau ! 2023 Grange de Clavière Saint-Agrève, 29 juillet 2023, Saint-Agrève.

Saint-Agrève,Ardèche

Pour cette deuxième soirée à la Grange de Clavière, le festival Oh Plateau ! vous présente 3 lives et 4 DJ sets avec La Valentina, Citron Citron, Janela, Kokoprisci, Trae Joly, Sweet Juju et Mila Necchella..

2023-07-29 21:00:00 fin : 2023-07-29 04:00:00. EUR.

Grange de Clavière

Saint-Agrève 07320 Ardèche Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



For this second evening at the Grange de Clavière, the Oh Plateau! festival presents 3 lives and 4 DJ sets with La Valentina, Citron Citron, Janela, Kokoprisci, Trae Joly, Sweet Juju and Mila Necchella.

Para esta segunda velada en la Grange de Clavière, el festival Oh Plateau! presenta 3 actuaciones en directo y 4 DJ sets con La Valentina, Citron Citron, Janela, Kokoprisci, Trae Joly, Sweet Juju y Mila Necchella.

An diesem zweiten Abend in der Grange de Clavière präsentiert Ihnen das Festival Oh Plateau! 3 Liveshows und 4 DJ-Sets mit La Valentina, Citron Citron, Janela, Kokoprisci, Trae Joly, Sweet Juju und Mila Necchella.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-22 par Office de Tourisme de Val’Eyrieux – Ardèche Hautes Vallées