Marché de Noël Grange classique Le Louroux, 3 décembre 2023, Le Louroux.

Le Louroux,Indre-et-Loire

Marché dans la grange classique avec artisanat et produits du terroir, atelier maquillage et créatif dans l’ après midi, photo avec le père NOEL de 15h à 17h, concert de chants dans l’ église du prieuré de 15h30 à 16h30, Manège gratuit, boîte aux lettres du père Noel..

2023-12-03 fin : 2023-12-03 18:00:00. EUR.

Grange classique

Le Louroux 37240 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Market in the classic barn with crafts and local products, make-up and creative workshop in the afternoon, photo with Santa Claus from 3pm to 5pm, carol concert in the priory church from 3:30pm to 4:30pm, free merry-go-round, Santa’s letterbox.

Mercado en el granero clásico con artesanía y productos locales, taller de maquillaje y creatividad por la tarde, foto con Papá Noel de 15:00 a 17:00, concierto de villancicos en la iglesia prioral de 15:30 a 16:30, tiovivo gratuito, buzón de Papá Noel.

Markt in der klassischen Scheune mit Kunsthandwerk und regionalen Produkten, Schmink- und Kreativworkshops am Nachmittag, Foto mit dem Weihnachtsmann von 15 bis 17 Uhr, Gesangskonzert in der Kirche des Priorats von 15.30 bis 16.30 Uhr, kostenloses Karussell, Briefkasten des Weihnachtsmanns.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-15 par Loches Touraine Châteaux de la Loire