Les Lescunales : concert le Flegmatic Grange Campagne Lescun, 20 juillet 2023, Lescun.

Lescun,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Thomas Boudineau est musicien, chanteur, auteur, vidéaste aléatoire et scénariste. Il apparaît au trombone sur de nombreux albums (Thomas Belhom, Aquaserge, Angil & The Hiddentracks, Michael Wookey, Half Asleep…) Ses influences vont de la littérature américaine (Richard Ford, Jim Harrison, Raymond Carver…) au cinéma francophone (Luc Moullet, Les Frères Larrieu, Denys Arcand…). Il ne se sent jamais aussi bien que dans les jeux avec les genres, avec un certain sens du burlesque et de la parodie. Fasciné par la géopoésie et les réseaux routiers départementaux, la route et le voyage sont au cœur de son écriture. Les routes et les sentiers comme autant de points de fuite vers la disparition, la dissolution et la possible réinvention de soi..

2023-07-20 à ; fin : 2023-07-20 23:59:00. EUR.

Grange Campagne Place du village

Lescun 64490 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Thomas Boudineau is a musician, singer, author, random video artist and screenwriter. He appears on trombone on numerous albums (Thomas Belhom, Aquaserge, Angil & The Hiddentracks, Michael Wookey, Half Asleep?). His influences range from American literature (Richard Ford, Jim Harrison, Raymond Carver?) to French cinema (Luc Moullet, Les Frères Larrieu, Denys Arcand?). He never feels more at home than in playing with genres, with a certain sense of burlesque and parody. Fascinated by geopoetry and departmental road networks, roads and travel are at the heart of his writing. Roads and trails as points of escape towards disappearance, dissolution and the possible reinvention of the self.

Thomas Boudineau es músico, cantante, autor, videoartista aleatorio y guionista. Trombonista en numerosos discos (Thomas Belhom, Aquaserge, Angil & The Hiddentracks, Michael Wookey, Half Asleep…), sus influencias van de la literatura americana (Richard Ford, Jim Harrison, Raymond Carver…) al cine francés (Luc Moullet, Les Frères Larrieu, Denys Arcand…). Nunca se siente más a gusto que jugando con los géneros, con un cierto sentido burlesco y paródico. Fascinado por la geopoesía y las redes viarias departamentales, la carretera y el viaje están en el centro de su escritura. Carreteras y caminos como puntos de fuga hacia la desaparición, la disolución y la posible reinvención del yo.

Thomas Boudineau ist Musiker, Sänger, Autor, Zufallsvideokünstler und Drehbuchautor. Er ist auf zahlreichen Alben als Posaunist zu hören (Thomas Belhom, Aquaserge, Angil & The Hiddentracks, Michael Wookey, Half Asleep?). Seine Einflüsse reichen von der amerikanischen Literatur (Richard Ford, Jim Harrison, Raymond Carver?) bis zum französischsprachigen Kino (Luc Moullet, Les Frères Larrieu, Denys Arcand?). Er fühlt sich nie wohler als im Spiel mit den Genres, mit einem gewissen Sinn für Burleske und Parodie. Fasziniert von der Geopoesie und den Straßennetzen der Departements, stehen die Straße und das Reisen im Mittelpunkt seines Schreibens. Straßen und Pfade als Fluchtpunkte zum Verschwinden, zur Auflösung und zur möglichen Neuerfindung des Selbst.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-31 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Béarn