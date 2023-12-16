Marché de Noël associatif de Ouistreham Grange aux Dîmes Ouistreham, 4 décembre 2023, Ouistreham.

Ouistreham,Calvados

La Grange aux Dîmes accueille le traditionnel Marché de Noël au cours duquel vous retrouvez gourmandises, jouets, vêtements, accessoires, objets artisanaux, livres… L’entrée sera libre et gratuite.

Pendant ce week-end, vous profiterez également des animations d’un magicien !

Le Père Noël sera présent de 10h à 12h et de 15h à 18h le samedi et de 10h à 12h et de 14h à 16h le dimanche. Le Club photo sera présent pour vous prendre en photo !.

Samedi 2023-12-16 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-17 19:50:00. .

Grange aux Dîmes Place Albert Lemarignier

Ouistreham 14150 Calvados Normandie



The Grange aux Dîmes will be hosting the traditional Christmas Market, where you’ll find delicacies, toys, clothes, accessories, handicrafts, books? Admission is free.

During the weekend, you’ll also enjoy entertainment by a magician!

Santa Claus will be on hand from 10am to 12pm and 3pm to 6pm on Saturday, and from 10am to 12pm and 2pm to 4pm on Sunday. The Photo Club will be on hand to take your photo!

La Grange aux Dîmes acogerá el tradicional Mercado de Navidad, donde podrá encontrar delicatessen, juguetes, ropa, accesorios, artesanía, libros y mucho más La entrada es gratuita.

Durante el fin de semana, también podrá disfrutar de la actuación de un mago

Papá Noel estará presente de 10:00 a 12:00 y de 15:00 a 18:00 el sábado, y de 10:00 a 12:00 y de 14:00 a 16:00 el domingo. El Club de Fotografía le hará fotos

In der Grange aux Dîmes findet der traditionelle Weihnachtsmarkt statt, auf dem Sie Leckereien, Spielzeug, Kleidung, Accessoires, Kunsthandwerk, Bücher usw. finden können Der Eintritt ist frei und kostenlos.

An diesem Wochenende werden Sie auch von einem Zauberer unterhalten!

Der Weihnachtsmann wird am Samstag von 10 bis 12 Uhr und von 15 bis 18 Uhr und am Sonntag von 10 bis 12 Uhr und von 14 bis 16 Uhr anwesend sein. Der Fotoclub wird anwesend sein, um Sie zu fotografieren!

