Journée Halloween à poney Grands Jardins Aubigny-sur-Nère Catégories d’Évènement: Aubigny-sur-Nère

Cher Journée Halloween à poney Grands Jardins Aubigny-sur-Nère, 5 novembre 2023, Aubigny-sur-Nère. Aubigny-sur-Nère,Cher Le club hippique d’Aubigny organise une journée Halloween à poney !.

2023-11-05 fin : 2023-11-05 16:00:00. EUR.

Grands Jardins

Aubigny-sur-Nère 18700 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



The Aubigny equestrian club is organizing a Halloween pony day! El club hípico de Aubigny organiza una jornada de Halloween con ponis Der Reitclub von Aubigny organisiert einen Halloween-Tag auf Ponys! Mise à jour le 2023-10-26 par OT SAULDRE ET SOLOGNE Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Aubigny-sur-Nère, Cher Autres Lieu Grands Jardins Adresse Grands Jardins Ville Aubigny-sur-Nère Departement Cher Lieu Ville Grands Jardins Aubigny-sur-Nère latitude longitude 47.4891883;2.4417569

Grands Jardins Aubigny-sur-Nère Cher https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/aubigny-sur-nere/