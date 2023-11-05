Journée Halloween à poney Grands Jardins Aubigny-sur-Nère
Journée Halloween à poney Grands Jardins Aubigny-sur-Nère, 5 novembre 2023, Aubigny-sur-Nère.
Aubigny-sur-Nère,Cher
Le club hippique d’Aubigny organise une journée Halloween à poney !.
2023-11-05 fin : 2023-11-05 16:00:00. EUR.
Grands Jardins
Aubigny-sur-Nère 18700 Cher Centre-Val de Loire
The Aubigny equestrian club is organizing a Halloween pony day!
El club hípico de Aubigny organiza una jornada de Halloween con ponis
Der Reitclub von Aubigny organisiert einen Halloween-Tag auf Ponys!
