Le jeune Ludwig Van Beethoven Grande salle des fêtes Champagné-Saint-Hilaire, 12 novembre 2023, Champagné-Saint-Hilaire.

Champagné-Saint-Hilaire,Vienne

Quators avec piano.

L. V. Beethoven (1770 – 1827)

Trois quatuors WoO 36 (1785)

1785, le jeune Ludwig Beethoven a 15 ans, Mozart vient d’éditer son premier quatuor avec piano, forme non conventionnelle qui néanmoins remporte un vif succès. Beethoven décide de s’essayer à cet exercice de composition. Ce seront les trois quatuors WoO 36 que Mensa Sonora vous propose de découvrir.

Ces quatuors sont bien plus que trois excellentes compositions d’un jeune prodige : cet opus est la carte de visite de Beethoven, riche de son échantillonnage de formes musicales, de caractères, de techniques pianistiques, et de nouvelles méthodes de combinaison des cordes ; le tout rempli d’une expressivité colorée sans précédent.

Avec

Cyrielle Eberhardt, violon

Gabriel Grosbard, alto

Antoine Touche, violoncelle

Arnaud De Pasquale, piano-forte.

2023-11-12 fin : 2023-11-12 . .

Grande salle des fêtes

Champagné-Saint-Hilaire 86160 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Quators with piano.

L. V. Beethoven (1770 ? 1827)

Three Quartets WoO 36 (1785)

in 1785, the young Ludwig Beethoven was 15 years old, and Mozart had just published his first piano quartet, an unconventional form that nonetheless met with great success. Beethoven decided to try his hand at this compositional exercise. Mensa Sonora invites you to discover the three WoO 36 quartets.

These quartets are much more than three excellent compositions by a young prodigy: this opus is Beethoven?s calling card, rich in his sampling of musical forms, characters, piano techniques and new methods of string combination, all filled with unprecedented colorful expressivity.

With

Cyrielle Eberhardt, violin

Gabriel Grosbard, viola

Antoine Touche, cello

Arnaud De Pasquale, fortepiano

Quators con piano.

L. V. Beethoven (1770 ? 1827)

Tres cuartetos WoO 36 (1785)

en 1785, el joven Ludwig Beethoven tenía 15 años. Mozart acababa de publicar su primer cuarteto para piano, una forma poco convencional que, sin embargo, obtuvo un gran éxito. Beethoven decidió probar suerte en este ejercicio compositivo. Mensa Sonora le invita a descubrir los tres cuartetos WoO 36.

Estos cuartetos son mucho más que tres excelentes composiciones de un joven prodigio: este opus es la tarjeta de visita de Beethoven, rico en su muestrario de formas musicales, caracteres, técnicas pianísticas y nuevos métodos de combinación de cuerdas, todo ello lleno de una expresividad colorista sin precedentes.

Con

Cyrielle Eberhardt, violín

Gabriel Grosbard, viola

Antoine Touche, violonchelo

Arnaud De Pasquale, fortepiano

Quators mit Klavier.

L. V. Beethoven (1770 ? 1827)

Drei Quartette WoO 36 (1785)

1785, der junge Ludwig Beethoven ist 15 Jahre alt, Mozart hat gerade sein erstes Klavierquartett herausgegeben, eine unkonventionelle Form, die dennoch ein großer Erfolg war. Beethoven beschloss, sich selbst an dieser Kompositionsübung zu versuchen. Es sind die drei Quartette WoO 36, die Sie bei Mensa Sonora entdecken können.

Diese Quartette sind weit mehr als nur drei hervorragende Kompositionen eines jungen Wunderkindes: Sie sind Beethovens Visitenkarte, reich an musikalischen Formen, Charakteren, Klaviertechniken und neuen Methoden der Streicherkombination – alles gefüllt mit einer beispiellosen, farbenfrohen Expressivität.

Mit

Cyrielle Eberhardt, Violine

Gabriel Grosbard, Viola

Antoine Touche, Violoncello

Arnaud De Pasquale, Hammerklavier

Mise à jour le 2023-10-23 par Office de Tourisme de Civraisien en Poitou