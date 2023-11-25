MARCHÉ DE NOËL Grande Rue Villotte-devant-Louppy
MARCHÉ DE NOËL Grande Rue Villotte-devant-Louppy, 25 novembre 2023, Villotte-devant-Louppy.
Villotte-devant-Louppy,Meuse
1er marché de Noël à Villotte-devant-Louppy avec 14 exposants.. Tout public
Samedi 2023-11-25 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-25 18:00:00. 0 EUR.
Grande Rue Salle communale
Villotte-devant-Louppy 55250 Meuse Grand Est
1st Christmas market in Villotte-devant-Louppy with 14 exhibitors.
1er mercado de Navidad en Villotte-devant-Louppy con 14 expositores.
1. Weihnachtsmarkt in Villotte-devant-Louppy mit 14 Ausstellern.
