CONFERENCE – JEAN SCHERBECK (1898-1989) , ARTISTE PORTRAITISTE Grande rue Val-et-Châtillon, 25 novembre 2023, Val-et-Châtillon.

Val-et-Châtillon,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Conférence sur l’artiste portraitiste Jean Scherbeck par son petit-fils Jean-Pierre Puton, ancien directeur du Centre Image Lorraine. Conférence organisée par Les Amis d’Alfred Renaudin.

Gratuit.

Grande rue Salle des fêtes

Val-et-Châtillon 54480 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Lecture on portrait artist Jean Scherbeck by his grandson Jean-Pierre Puton, former director of the Centre Image Lorraine. Organized by Les Amis d’Alfred Renaudin.

Free admission.

Information on 07 82 56 88 47

Conferencia sobre el retratista Jean Scherbeck a cargo de su nieto Jean-Pierre Puton, antiguo director del Centre Image Lorraine. Organizado por Les Amis d’Alfred Renaudin.

Entrada gratuita.

Información: 07 82 56 88 47

Vortrag über den Porträtkünstler Jean Scherbeck von seinem Enkel Jean-Pierre Puton, dem ehemaligen Direktor des Centre Image Lorraine. Vortrag organisiert von Les Amis d’Alfred Renaudin.

Kostenlos.

Informationen unter 07 82 56 88 47

