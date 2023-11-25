CONFERENCE – JEAN SCHERBECK (1898-1989) , ARTISTE PORTRAITISTE Grande rue Val-et-Châtillon
CONFERENCE – JEAN SCHERBECK (1898-1989) , ARTISTE PORTRAITISTE Grande rue Val-et-Châtillon, 25 novembre 2023, Val-et-Châtillon.
Val-et-Châtillon,Meurthe-et-Moselle
Conférence sur l’artiste portraitiste Jean Scherbeck par son petit-fils Jean-Pierre Puton, ancien directeur du Centre Image Lorraine. Conférence organisée par Les Amis d’Alfred Renaudin.
Gratuit.
Informations au 07 82 56 88 47. Enfants
Samedi 2023-11-25 15:00:00 fin : 2023-11-25 . 0 EUR.
Grande rue Salle des fêtes
Val-et-Châtillon 54480 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est
Lecture on portrait artist Jean Scherbeck by his grandson Jean-Pierre Puton, former director of the Centre Image Lorraine. Organized by Les Amis d’Alfred Renaudin.
Free admission.
Information on 07 82 56 88 47
Conferencia sobre el retratista Jean Scherbeck a cargo de su nieto Jean-Pierre Puton, antiguo director del Centre Image Lorraine. Organizado por Les Amis d’Alfred Renaudin.
Entrada gratuita.
Información: 07 82 56 88 47
Vortrag über den Porträtkünstler Jean Scherbeck von seinem Enkel Jean-Pierre Puton, dem ehemaligen Direktor des Centre Image Lorraine. Vortrag organisiert von Les Amis d’Alfred Renaudin.
Kostenlos.
Informationen unter 07 82 56 88 47
