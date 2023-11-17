A LA DECOUVERTE DES POLLINISATEURS Grande Rue Sainte-Catherine Le Pouget, 17 novembre 2023, Le Pouget.

Le Pouget,Hérault

A la découverte des pollinisateurs

Pourquoi les abeilles butinent ? C’est quoi la pollinisation ? Sont-elles les seuls insectes à jouer ce rpole ? Et d’ailleurs, c’est quoi un insecte ?

Un animateur de la LPO viendra vous proposer des ateliers ludiques et participatifs pour répondre à toutes ces questions !

Intervenant : Thomas Marchal.

2023-11-17 17:00:00 fin : 2023-11-17 . .

Grande Rue Sainte-Catherine

Le Pouget 34230 Hérault Occitanie



Discovering pollinators

Why do bees pollinate? What is pollination? Are they the only insects to play this role? And by the way, what is an insect?

An animator from the LPO will come and offer you fun and participative workshops to answer all these questions!

Speaker : Thomas Marchal

Descubrir a los polinizadores

¿Por qué polinizan las abejas? ¿Qué es la polinización? ¿Son los únicos insectos que desempeñan esta función? ¿Y qué es un insecto?

Un monitor de la LPO ofrecerá talleres lúdicos y participativos para responder a todas estas preguntas

Ponente: Thomas Marchal

Auf Entdeckungsreise zu den Bestäubern

Warum sammeln die Bienen? Was ist Bestäubung? Sind sie die einzigen Insekten, die diese Rolle spielen? Und was ist eigentlich ein Insekt?

Ein Betreuer der LPO wird Ihnen spielerische Workshops anbieten, um all diese Fragen zu beantworten!

Referent: Thomas Marchal

Mise à jour le 2023-09-13 par OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT