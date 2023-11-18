LOTO « LES GALOPINS » Grande Rue Ramonchamp, 18 novembre 2023, Ramonchamp.

Ramonchamp,Vosges

Loto de l’association « les Galopins » organisé à la salle des fêtes de Ramonchamp. 4€ le carton, une partie enfant offerte jusqu’à 12 ans inclus. A gagner : un voyage, une trottinette électrique, une télévision, des bons d’achat et plein d’autres lots. Buvette et restauration sur place, réservations par téléphone ou par mail.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-11-18 19:00:00 fin : 2023-11-18 . 4 EUR.

Grande Rue Salle des Fêtes

Ramonchamp 88160 Vosges Grand Est



Loto organized by the « Les Galopins » association at the Ramonchamp village hall. 4? a box, with a children’s section free up to and including age 12. Prizes to be won: a trip, an electric scooter, a TV, vouchers and lots of other prizes. Refreshments and catering on site, reservations by phone or e-mail.

Loto organizado por la asociación « les Galopins » en el ayuntamiento de Ramonchamp. 4? la caja, niños hasta 12 años gratis. Premios: un viaje, un patinete eléctrico, un televisor, vales de compra y muchos otros premios. Refrescos y comida in situ, reservas por teléfono o correo electrónico.

Lotto des Vereins « Les Galopins » im Festsaal von Ramonchamp. 4? pro Karton, ein Kinderspiel bis einschließlich 12 Jahre gratis. Zu gewinnen gibt es eine Reise, einen Elektroroller, einen Fernseher, Einkaufsgutscheine und viele andere Preise. Getränke und Speisen vor Ort, Reservierungen per Telefon oder E-Mail.

