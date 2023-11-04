CONCOURS DE BELOTE Grande Rue Ramonchamp, 4 novembre 2023, Ramonchamp.

Ramonchamp,Vosges

Concours de belote organisé par l’association « Minuit Pile » à la salle des fêtes de Ramonchamp. Buvette et restauration sur place, inscriptions par téléphone.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-11-04 20:00:00 fin : 2023-11-04 . 6 EUR.

Grande Rue Salle des fêtes de Ramonchamp

Ramonchamp 88160 Vosges Grand Est



Belote competition organized by the « Minuit Pile » association at the Ramonchamp village hall. Refreshments and snacks on site, registration by telephone.

Concurso de belote organizado por la asociación « Minuit Pile » en el ayuntamiento de Ramonchamp. Refrescos y comida disponibles in situ, inscripción por teléfono.

Belote-Wettbewerb, organisiert von der Vereinigung « Minuit Pile » im Festsaal von Ramonchamp. Getränke und Speisen vor Ort, Anmeldungen per Telefon.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-10 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE DES BALLONS DES HAUTES VOSGES