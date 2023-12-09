Soirée de Noël Grande Rue Chezal-Benoît, 9 décembre 2023, Chezal-Benoît.

Chezal-Benoît,Cher

Laissez place à la danse avec une soirée organisée par l’Association Team Cordailla et animé par DJ Coco..

Samedi 2023-12-09 19:30:00 fin : 2023-12-09 . EUR.

Grande Rue

Chezal-Benoît 18160 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



Make way for dancing with an evening organized by the Team Cordailla Association and hosted by DJ Coco.

Deja paso al baile con una velada organizada por la Asociación Team Cordailla y presentada por DJ Coco.

Geben Sie dem Tanz Raum mit einem Abend, der von der Vereinigung Team Cordailla organisiert und von DJ Coco moderiert wird.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-16 par OT LIGNIERES