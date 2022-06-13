Grande Brocante Le Tréport Le Tréport Catégories d’évènement: 76470

Le Tréport

Grande Brocante Le Tréport, 13 juin 2022, Le Tréport. Grande Brocante Sous le Chapiteau Place de la Batterie Le Tréport

2022-06-13 – 2022-06-19

Le Tréport 76470 L’association Solidarité Vélingara organise une Grande Brocante sous le chapiteau (près du Casino ) au TREPORT.

Lundi 13 ouverture 14h, dimanche 19 juin clôture 14h – Les autres jours de 9h30 à 18heures

