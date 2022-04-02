Grande Brocante de Printemps Fort-Mahon-Plage Fort-Mahon-Plage
Grande Brocante de Printemps Fort-Mahon-Plage, 2 avril 2022, Fort-Mahon-Plage.
2022-04-02 09:00:00 – 2022-04-02 17:00:00
Fort-Mahon-Plage Somme
Grande Brocante de Printemps à la salle polyvalente organisée par l’association Fort-Mahon-Plage Collections.
Entrée Gratuite – Exposant 4€ le mètre.
Infos au 06 82 61 16 24
+33 6 82 61 16 24
dernière mise à jour : 2022-02-03 par