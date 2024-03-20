Grande Braderie Denen Etxea Quai Maréchal Leclerc Saint-Jean-de-Luz
Grande Braderie Denen Etxea Quai Maréchal Leclerc Saint-Jean-de-Luz, mercredi 20 mars 2024.
Grande Braderie Denen Etxea Quai Maréchal Leclerc Saint-Jean-de-Luz Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Meubles, vaisselle, linge, vêtements, livres, bibelots, petit électroménager.
Loterie un jambon à gagner et de nombreux lots.
Ouverture en continu. .
Début : 2024-03-20 10:00:00
fin : 2024-03-23 18:00:00
Quai Maréchal Leclerc Grillerie du Port
Saint-Jean-de-Luz 64500 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine denenetxea@free.fr
