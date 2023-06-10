RANDONNÉE LA G’RANDO Stade Paul Guillaume, 10 juin 2023, Grand.

Participez à cette marche d’une distance de 11 km ouverte à tous et organisée par l’association AFR de Grand.

Départ libre entre 16h et 19h au stade de Grand

Restauration et buvette sur place en collaboration avec l’association Aoa2 (maladie génétique rare)

Animation ONF sur le parcours

Inscriptions obligatoires (en ligne, par téléphone, par mail ou sur place). Tout public

Samedi 2023-06-10 à 16:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-10 19:00:00. 4 EUR.

Stade Paul Guillaume rue du Bois

Grand 88350 Vosges Grand Est



Participate in this 11 km walk open to all and organized by the AFR association of Grand.

Free departure between 16h and 19h at the stadium of Grand

Catering and refreshments on site in collaboration with the association Aoa2 (rare genetic disease)

ONF animation on the course

Mandatory registration (online, by phone, by mail or on site)

Participe en esta marcha de 11 km abierta a todos y organizada por la asociación AFR de Grand.

Salida gratuita entre las 16h y las 19h en el estadio de Grand

Catering y refrescos in situ en colaboración con la asociación Aoa2 (enfermedad genética rara)

Animación de la ONF en el recorrido

Inscripción obligatoria (en línea, por teléfono, por correo electrónico o in situ)

Nehmen Sie an dieser 11 km langen Wanderung teil, die für alle offen ist und von der Vereinigung AFR de Grand organisiert wird.

Freier Start zwischen 16 und 19 Uhr am Stadion von Grand

Essen und Trinken vor Ort in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Verein Aoa2 (seltene genetische Krankheit)

ONF-Animation auf der Strecke

Obligatorische Anmeldungen (online, per Telefon, per E-Mail oder vor Ort)

Mise à jour le 2023-04-29 par OT DE L’OUEST DES VOSGES