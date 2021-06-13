Grand Vide Grenier Capvern, 13 juin 2021-13 juin 2021, Capvern.
Capvern 65130 Capvern
Grand Vide Grenier
Au profit de l’Association A-A-S-V (Association d’aide et de soutien aux victimes)
Restauration et buvette sur place
Contact: 06 77 17 35 33
+33 6 77 17 35 33
