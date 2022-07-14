Grand tournoi de pétanque Saint-Jean-de-la-Rivière Saint-Jean-de-la-Rivière Catégories d’évènement: Manche

Saint-Jean-de-la-Rivière

Grand tournoi de pétanque Saint-Jean-de-la-Rivière, 14 juillet 2022

2022-07-14 14:00:00 – 2022-07-14 19:00:00

Grand tournoi de pétanque organisé par l'association "la boule Saint Jeanneaise" Inscriptions 13h30

