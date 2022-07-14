Grand tournoi de pétanque Saint-Jean-de-la-Rivière, 14 juillet 2022, Saint-Jean-de-la-Rivière.

Grand tournoi de pétanque Saint-Jean-de-la-Rivière
2022-07-14 14:00:00 14:00:00 – 2022-07-14 19:00:00 19:00:00
Saint-Jean-de-la-Rivière Manche

  Grand tournoi de pétanque organisé par l’association “la boule Saint Jeanneaise”

Inscriptions 13h30

+33 2 33 04 51 57

Saint-Jean-de-la-Rivière
