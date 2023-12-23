Offenbach à Noël Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux Bordeaux, 23 décembre 2023, Bordeaux.

Offenbach à Noël Samedi 23 décembre, 20h00 Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux Tarifs en ligne.

Pour Noël, venez assister à un concert de musique chorale au Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux !

  • CHŒUR : Chœur de l’Opéra National de Bordeaux
  • DIRECTION : Salvatore Caputo
  • SOPRANO : Christine Lamicq
  • ALTO :Jingchao Wu
  • TÉNOR : Olivier Bekretaoui
  • BASSE Jean-Philippe Fourcade
  • PIANO : Martine Marcuz

Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux place de la Comédie, 33000 Bordeaux

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-12-23T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-23T21:00:00+01:00
