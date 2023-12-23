Offenbach à Noël Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux Bordeaux
Pour Noël, venez assister à un concert de musique chorale au Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux !
- CHŒUR : Chœur de l’Opéra National de Bordeaux
- DIRECTION : Salvatore Caputo
- SOPRANO : Christine Lamicq
- ALTO :Jingchao Wu
- TÉNOR : Olivier Bekretaoui
- BASSE Jean-Philippe Fourcade
- PIANO : Martine Marcuz
Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux place de la Comédie, 33000 Bordeaux Bordeaux 33000 Bordeaux Centre Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-12-23T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-23T21:00:00+01:00
