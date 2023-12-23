Offenbach à Noël Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux Bordeaux Catégories d’Évènement: Bordeaux

Offenbach à Noël Samedi 23 décembre, 20h00 Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux Pour Noël, venez assister à un concert de musique chorale au Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux ! CHŒUR : Chœur de l'Opéra National de Bordeaux

DIRECTION : Salvatore Caputo

SOPRANO : Christine Lamicq

ALTO :Jingchao Wu

TÉNOR : Olivier Bekretaoui

BASSE Jean-Philippe Fourcade

PIANO : Martine Marcuz Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux place de la Comédie, 33000 Bordeaux

Détails Catégories d'Évènement: Bordeaux, Gironde

