Exposition peinture et photographie organisée par un collectif d’artistes, au local des Artistes de Saint-Loup, 6 Grand’Rue Théophane Vénard, Saint-Loup-Lamairé
L’exposition est ouverte du mardi au dimanche 14 h 30 à 18 h 30
Entrée libre
Infos 06 70 36 52 22.
Grand Rue Théophane Venard
Saint-Loup-Lamairé 79600 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Painting and photography exhibition organized by a group of artists, at the local des Artistes de Saint-Loup, 6 Grand’Rue Théophane Vénard, Saint-Loup-Lamairé
Open Tuesday to Sunday, 2.30 pm to 6.30 pm
Free admission
Info 06 70 36 52 22
Exposición de pintura y fotografía organizada por un grupo de artistas, en los Artistas de Saint-Loup, 6 Grand’Rue Théophane Vénard, Saint-Loup-Lamairé
La exposición está abierta de martes a domingo, de 14.30 a 18.30 h
Entrada gratuita
Información 06 70 36 52 22
Ausstellung von Malerei und Fotografie, organisiert von einem Künstlerkollektiv, im Lokal der Artistes de Saint-Loup, 6 Grand’Rue Théophane Vénard, Saint-Loup-Lamairé
Die Ausstellung ist von Dienstag bis Sonntag 14:30 bis 18:30 Uhr geöffnet
Eintritt frei
Infos 06 70 36 52 22
