Exposition peinture et photographie Grand Rue Théophane Venard Saint-Loup-Lamairé, 14 juillet 2023, Saint-Loup-Lamairé.

Saint-Loup-Lamairé,Deux-Sèvres

Exposition peinture et photographie organisée par un collectif d’artistes, au local des Artistes de Saint-Loup, 6 Grand’Rue Théophane Vénard, Saint-Loup-Lamairé

L’exposition est ouverte du mardi au dimanche 14 h 30 à 18 h 30

Entrée libre

Infos 06 70 36 52 22.

2023-07-14 à ; fin : 2023-08-15 . .

Grand Rue Théophane Venard

Saint-Loup-Lamairé 79600 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Painting and photography exhibition organized by a group of artists, at the local des Artistes de Saint-Loup, 6 Grand’Rue Théophane Vénard, Saint-Loup-Lamairé

Open Tuesday to Sunday, 2.30 pm to 6.30 pm

Free admission

Info 06 70 36 52 22

Exposición de pintura y fotografía organizada por un grupo de artistas, en los Artistas de Saint-Loup, 6 Grand’Rue Théophane Vénard, Saint-Loup-Lamairé

La exposición está abierta de martes a domingo, de 14.30 a 18.30 h

Entrada gratuita

Información 06 70 36 52 22

Ausstellung von Malerei und Fotografie, organisiert von einem Künstlerkollektiv, im Lokal der Artistes de Saint-Loup, 6 Grand’Rue Théophane Vénard, Saint-Loup-Lamairé

Die Ausstellung ist von Dienstag bis Sonntag 14:30 bis 18:30 Uhr geöffnet

Eintritt frei

Infos 06 70 36 52 22

Mise à jour le 2023-06-09 par CC Airvaudais Val du Thouet