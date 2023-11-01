Animations au Grand Refuge SPA – Entre ombre & magie Grand Refuge SPA Pervenchères, 1 novembre 2023, Pervenchères.

Pervenchères,Orne

Cette année et comme à l’accoutumée, le refuge invite le public avant de se mettre en retrait pour l’hiver autour d’une journée d’animations. Au programme, pour les plus jeunes ; un jeu de piste avec 6 énigmes à résoudre pour espérer remporter un pochon de bonbons, un Escape Game ‘’L’école de magie Orbeliard’’ tenu par les experts de Secret’Mans (20 mn – 6 personnes jouent en même temps), l’indétournable accueil/boutique et bien entendu un coin buvette/goûter avec la possibilité de ravir les becs sucrés, sans compter le parcours pédestre ouvert une dernière fois de l’année au public.

Alors venez profiter de la magie du Grand Refuge SPA, lieu dédié aux équidés et animaux de la ferme en difficulté, qui recherchent un foyer..

2023-11-01 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-01 17:30:00. .

Grand Refuge SPA La Chevrie

Pervenchères 61360 Orne Normandie



This year, as usual, the refuge invites the public to a day of entertainment before retiring for the winter. On the program, for the younger guests: a treasure hunt with 6 riddles to solve in the hope of winning a bag of sweets, an Escape Game « The Orbeliard School of Magic » run by the experts from Secret?Mans (20 min. – 6 people playing at the same time), the unmissable reception/boutique area and, of course, a refreshment/snack area with the possibility of delighting sweet tooths, not to mention the walking trail open to the public for the last time this year.

So come and enjoy the magic of the Grand Refuge SPA, a place dedicated to equines and farm animals in difficulty, looking for a home.

Este año, como de costumbre, el refugio invita al público a una jornada de entretenimiento antes de retirarse a pasar el invierno. En el programa para los más pequeños: una búsqueda del tesoro con 6 enigmas que resolver para ganar una bolsa de golosinas, un juego de evasión « La escuela de magia Orbeliard » dirigido por los expertos de Secret-Mans (20 minutos, 6 personas jugando al mismo tiempo), la ineludible zona de recepción/tienda y, por supuesto, un bar de refrescos/snacks para satisfacer a los más golosos, sin olvidar el sendero abierto al público por última vez este año.

Venga a disfrutar de la magia del Grand Refuge SPA, un lugar dedicado a los équidos y animales de granja en dificultades que buscan un hogar.

Auch in diesem Jahr lädt das Tierheim die Öffentlichkeit ein, bevor es sich für den Winter zurückzieht, um einen Tag voller Aktivitäten zu verbringen. Auf dem Programm stehen für die Kleinen eine Schnitzeljagd mit 6 Rätseln, die es zu lösen gilt, um einen Beutel mit Süßigkeiten zu gewinnen, ein Escape Game « Die Zauberschule Orbeliard », das von den Experten von Secret?Mans durchgeführt wird (20 Minuten ? 6 Personen spielen gleichzeitig), der unvermeidliche Empfang/Shop und natürlich eine Imbiss- und Snack-Ecke mit der Möglichkeit, die Süßmäuler zu verwöhnen, ganz zu schweigen vom Wanderweg, der ein letztes Mal in diesem Jahr für die Öffentlichkeit geöffnet ist.

Kommen Sie also und genießen Sie den Zauber des großen Tierheims, in dem Pferde und Bauernhoftiere in Schwierigkeiten ein neues Zuhause suchen.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-28 par Normandie Tourisme / Orne Tourisme