Grand déballage Matha
Grand déballage Matha, dimanche 10 mars 2024.
Grand déballage Matha Charente-Maritime
Grand déballage au profit des jeunes pour qu’ils puissent partir en voyage
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-03-10 10:00:00
fin : 2024-03-10 18:00:00
Complexe associatif de Matha
Matha 17160 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine mrjc17@outlook.fr
