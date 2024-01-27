Grand Corps Malade (Tournée) PARC EXPO DE TOURS TOURS Catégories d’Évènement: Indre-et-Loire

GRAND CORPS MALADE

en collaboration avec ANOUCHE LIVE ET CARAMBA CULTURE LIVE Grand Corps Malade est de retour sur scène avec un nouveau spectacle ! Après son album Mesdames et une tournée à guichets fermés devant plus de 350 000 spectateurs, il nous présentera son nouvel opus que l’on attend avec impatience ! Accès personnes à mobiltié réduite : 02 40 48 97 31.35.0 EUR35.0. Votre billet est ici

