Grand Corps Malade (Tournée) SCENEO – LONGUENESSE, 13 janvier 2024, LONGUENESSE. Grand Corps Malade (Tournée) SCENEO – LONGUENESSE. Un spectacle à la date du 2024-01-13 à 20:00 (2024-01-13 au ). Tarif : 35.0 à 69.0 euros. JEAN-RACHID PRESENTE EN COLLABORATION AVEC ANOUCHE LIVE ET CARAMBA CULTURE LIVE ce concert. Jean-Rachid présente GRAND CORPS MALADE en collaboration avec ANOUCHE LIVE ET CARAMBA CULTURE LIVE Grand Corps Malade est de retour sur scène avec un nouveau spectacle ! Après son album Mesdames et une tournée à guichets fermés devant plus de 350 000 spectateurs, il nous présentera son nouvel opus que l’on attend avec impatience !Accès personnes à mobiltié réduite : 02 40 48 97 31 Grand Corps Malade Grand Corps Malade Votre billet est ici SCENEO – LONGUENESSE LONGUENESSE 2/4 Avenue Léon Blum Pas-de-Calais JEAN-RACHID PRESENTE EN COLLABORATION AVEC ANOUCHE LIVE ET CARAMBA CULTURE LIVE ce concert. Jean-Rachid présente

en collaboration avec ANOUCHE LIVE ET CARAMBA CULTURE LIVE Grand Corps Malade est de retour sur scène avec un nouveau spectacle ! Après son album Mesdames et une tournée à guichets fermés devant plus de 350 000 spectateurs, il nous présentera son nouvel opus que l’on attend avec impatience ! Accès personnes à mobiltié réduite : 02 40 48 97 31.35.0 EUR35.0. Votre billet est ici

