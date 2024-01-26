Grand Corps Malade (Tournée) ANTARES LE MANS Catégories d’Évènement: Le Mans

Sarthe

Grand Corps Malade (Tournée) ANTARES, 26 janvier 2024, LE MANS. Grand Corps Malade (Tournée) ANTARES. Un spectacle à la date du 2024-01-26 à 20:00 (2024-01-13 au ). Tarif : 35.0 à 69.0 euros. JEAN-RACHID PRESENTE EN COLLABORATION AVEC ANOUCHE LIVE ET CARAMBA CULTURE LIVE ce concert. Jean-Rachid présente GRAND CORPS MALADE en collaboration avec ANOUCHE LIVE ET CARAMBA CULTURE LIVE Grand Corps Malade est de retour sur scène avec un nouveau spectacle ! Après son album Mesdames et une tournée à guichets fermés devant plus de 350 000 spectateurs, il nous présentera son nouvel opus que l’on attend avec impatience !Accès personnes à mobiltié réduite : 02 40 48 97 31 Grand Corps Malade Grand Corps Malade Votre billet est ici ANTARES LE MANS 2 avenue Antarès Sarthe JEAN-RACHID PRESENTE EN COLLABORATION AVEC ANOUCHE LIVE ET CARAMBA CULTURE LIVE ce concert. Jean-Rachid présente

GRAND CORPS MALADE

en collaboration avec ANOUCHE LIVE ET CARAMBA CULTURE LIVE Grand Corps Malade est de retour sur scène avec un nouveau spectacle ! Après son album Mesdames et une tournée à guichets fermés devant plus de 350 000 spectateurs, il nous présentera son nouvel opus que l’on attend avec impatience ! Accès personnes à mobiltié réduite : 02 40 48 97 31.35.0 EUR35.0. Votre billet est ici

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Le Mans, Sarthe Autres Lieu ANTARES Adresse 2 avenue Antarès Ville LE MANS Tarif 35.0-69.0 lieuville ANTARES LE MANS Departement Sarthe

ANTARES LE MANS Sarthe https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/le mans/

Grand Corps Malade (Tournée) ANTARES 2024-01-26 was last modified: by Grand Corps Malade (Tournée) ANTARES ANTARES 26 janvier 2024 ANTARES LE MANS

LE MANS Sarthe