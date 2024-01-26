Grand Corps Malade (Tournée) ANTARES LE MANS
Grand Corps Malade (Tournée) ANTARES, 26 janvier 2024, LE MANS.
Grand Corps Malade (Tournée) ANTARES. Un spectacle à la date du 2024-01-26 à 20:00 (2024-01-13 au ). Tarif : 35.0 à 69.0 euros.
Jean-Rachid présente GRAND CORPS MALADE en collaboration avec ANOUCHE LIVE ET CARAMBA CULTURE LIVE Grand Corps Malade est de retour sur scène avec un nouveau spectacle ! Après son album Mesdames et une tournée à guichets fermés devant plus de 350 000 spectateurs, il nous présentera son nouvel opus que l'on attend avec impatience ! Accès personnes à mobiltié réduite : 02 40 48 97 31
ANTARES LE MANS 2 avenue Antarès Sarthe
Grand Corps Malade est de retour sur scène avec un nouveau spectacle ! Après son album Mesdames et une tournée à guichets fermés devant plus de 350 000 spectateurs, il nous présentera son nouvel opus que l’on attend avec impatience !
Accès personnes à mobiltié réduite : 02 40 48 97 31. 35.0 EUR