JEAN-RACHID PRESENTE EN COLLABORATION AVEC ANOUCHE LIVE ET CARAMBA CULTURE LIVE ce concert. Jean-Rachid présente GRAND CORPS MALADE en collaboration avec ANOUCHE LIVE ET CARAMBA CULTURE LIVE Grand Corps Malade est de retour sur scène avec un nouveau spectacle ! Après son album Mesdames et une tournée à guichets fermés devant plus de 350 000 spectateurs, il nous présentera son nouvel opus que l'on attend avec impatience !Accès personnes à mobiltié réduite : 02 40 48 97 31 LE PHARE CHAMBERY 800, AVENUE GRAND ARIETAZ Savoie 21 janvier 2024 à 19:00 Tarif : 35.0 à 69.0 euros.

GRAND CORPS MALADE

en collaboration avec ANOUCHE LIVE ET CARAMBA CULTURE LIVE Grand Corps Malade est de retour sur scène avec un nouveau spectacle ! Après son album Mesdames et une tournée à guichets fermés devant plus de 350 000 spectateurs, il nous présentera son nouvel opus que l’on attend avec impatience ! Accès personnes à mobiltié réduite : 02 40 48 97 31.35.0 EUR35.0. Votre billet est ici

