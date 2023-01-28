GRAND CONCERT POPULAIRE Saint-Avold Saint-Avold
GRAND CONCERT POPULAIRE Saint-Avold, 28 janvier 2023, Saint-Avold .
GRAND CONCERT POPULAIRE
1 rue de la Chapelle Saint-Avold Moselle
2023-01-28 – 2023-01-28
Saint-Avold
Moselle
Grand concert du Secours Populaire Français avec Rock Rendez-vous, Malone’s et Brocken Arms. Petite restauration sur place. Tarifs : 12€ et 5€ pour les moins de 16 ans. Billets en vente à l’Office de tourisme Saint-Avold Cœur de Moselle.
jean-luc.hilpert@orange.fr +33 3 87 91 08 09
Secours Populaire Français
Saint-Avold
dernière mise à jour : 2023-01-24 par